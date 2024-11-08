Israel passes law to deport families of Palestinian attackers

The Israeli parliament also passed a law allowing the detention of Palestinian minors under 14.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th November 2024 2:08 pm IST
Israeli parliament, the Knesset (Photo: Reuters)

The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, has passed a controversial law that allows the deportation of family members of Palestinians involved in attacks against Israelis, including Israeli citizens.

The new law, presented by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, was passed on Thursday, November 7, with 61 votes in favour and 41 against.

According to The Times of Israel, the interior minister can expel a first-degree relative of someone who carried out an attack if they have prior knowledge of an attack or support for an attack against Israelis.

Deportation for an Israeli citizen can take 7-15 years, but it can take 10-20 years for someone with a permanent residence status to Gaza Strip or another location.

The law allows suspects to present a defense to the interior minister, who has 14 days to decide and sign a deportation order.

On Thursday, the Israeli parliament also passed a law, a temporary five-year measure allowing Palestinian minors under 14 convicted of “terrorism”-related capital offences to be sentenced to prison.

On Tuesday, November 5, the Israeli parliament passed a law allowing the dismissal of Arab teachers who support attacks against Israelis.

The war began on October 7, 2023, after Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking hostages, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“

Since October 7, Israel’s war on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of more than 43,000 Palestinians, displacement of 2.3 million, a hunger crisis, and genocide allegations against Israel at the World Court.

