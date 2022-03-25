Israel plans to build ten new settlements in Naqab region

Jerusalem: The Israeli government has decided to vote, next Sunday, March 27, on a plan to establish ten new settlements in the occupied Naqab (Negev) region, local media reported on Thursday.

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Housing and Construction Minister Elkin will present a decision for final approval on Sunday by the government to establish ten new settlements in the Negev, according to a joint statement issued by Ayelet Shaked and Ze’ev Elkin.

Five Jewish towns will be built near the city of Arad and another five close to the vital road that connects Beersheba and Dimona cities.

This comes at a time when the government continues to refuse to recognize Arab villages in the Negev and is trying to displace their residents, who have lived in the Negev for hundreds of years.

On March 22, the Israeli authorities demolished the village of Al-Araqib in the Negev region for the 199th time in a row.

This is the second time that the village has been demolished since the beginning of this year, as the authorities demolished the village 14 times last year.