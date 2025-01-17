Israel PM Netanyahu chairs cabinet meet to approve Gaza hostage deal

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently chairing the political-security cabinet discussion that began in Jerusalem Friday afternoon, hours after his office confirmed that a deal has been reached to release hostages held in Gaza and to implement a ceasefire following intense negotiations between Israeli and Hamas teams in Qatar.

“The political-security cabinet discussion began at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem. Earlier, an operational security situation assessment was held regarding the implementation of the agreement, headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, together with the negotiating team that returned from Doha,” the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) posted on X.

The Security Cabinet discussion has begun, at the Prime Minister's Office.



Before the meeting, an operational security assessment was held on the implementation of the agreement, chaired by Prime Minister Netanyahu, together with the negotiating team which has returned from Doha pic.twitter.com/3uPMwTSO3U — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 17, 2025

Netanyahu had ordered a meeting of the political-security cabinet immediately after he was informed by the negotiating team that agreements had been reached on a deal to release the hostages.

The government will then meet to approve the deal. Netanyahu had expressed his appreciation to the negotiation team and everyone who assisted him.

“The families of the abductees were recently informed that the agreements had been reached by the Directorate of Abductees, Missing Persons and Returnees in the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Prime Minister also instructed the Coordinator of Captives and Missing Persons to coordinate preparations for the absorption of the abductees upon their return to Israel,” read a statement issued by the Israeli PMO, earlier in the day.

It mentioned that Israel is committed to achieving all the goals of the war, including the return of all our hostages – both living and dead.

“Subject to approval by the cabinet and the government, and the agreement coming into effect, the release of the hostages could be realized according to the planned outline, in which the hostages are expected to be released as early as Sunday,” the statement added.

On Thursday, several reports indicated that Netanyahu’s office had signalled concerns over last-minute snags in the negotiations, accusing Hamas of reneging on parts of the deal.