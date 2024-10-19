Israel PM Netanyahu’s residence targeted in drone attack

Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu’s house was reportedly targeted in a drone attack on Saturday, October 18 in the northern Israeli town of Caesarea.

The attack on the Israeli PM’s residence was confirmed by his spokesperson, reported Reuters. However, no casualties were reported.

Earlier the Israeli army had reported drone attacks on a building, however, could not identify the structure which was struck. Two other drones that entered Israel’s marked territory were also intercepted.

The attacks are being linked to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, however, there has been no official statement by the group claiming the attack.

Hezbollah had promised to up the ante against Israel and Tel Aviv since Hamas politburo chief Yahya Sinwar’s killing in an operation by the Israeli army on Thursday.

After the attack, videos allegedly showing a drone flying near an IDF helicopter surfaced on social media. However, it remains unconfirmed whether it was the same drone involved in the attack.

🔴This has to be one of the funniest images in this war, albeit the point relayed is vey serious.



Israel helicopter in search of drone, which flew from behind it, alongside and ahead of it to then hit the personal residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamine Netanyahu in… pic.twitter.com/CaZ4JfOWK4 — Hala Jaber (@HalaJaber) October 19, 2024

In August, drone shots of the Netanyahu’s home had surfaced on social media, reportedly captured by the Lebanese group Hezbollah. The group was suspected to have infiltrated northern Israel to film Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Caesarea, located 37 km south of Haifa on the Mediterranean coast.