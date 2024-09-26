Israel PM orders ‘full force’ amid calls for ceasefire in Lebanon

Beirut: Amid calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office in a statement denied that the country has agreed to a ceasefire with Hezbollah.

“It is an American-French proposal, which the Prime Minister has not even responded to,” said the statement from Netanyahu’s office. It added that he had ordered the army “to continue the fighting with full force”. Additionally, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on social media platform X that Israel would not consider a truce.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in an emergency meeting on Wednesday, September 26, urged compelling Israel to restore regional security after its intensive strikes on Lebanon have caused 550 deaths and over 1,800 injuries.

During the UNSC emergency meeting, France also proposed a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon in UN diplomacy with the United States “to allow for negotiations.”

However, on Monday and Tuesday, Israel had conducted its most extensive attacks on Lebanon since 2006. It resumed intensive airstrikes on eastern and southern Lebanon on Wednesday evening, carrying out about 70 raids on the areas of Baalbek, Hermel, and Western Bekaa in eastern Lebanon.

Lebanese Environment Minister Nasser Yassin said Wednesday that Israel’s bombardment had displaced over 150,000 residents over the past 72 hours.

The sharp escalation has raised concerns about a potential full-scale conflict between Israel and Lebanon, with fears that other regional powers could also be sucked in.

UNSC meet proposes ceasefire, Lebanon welcomes truce deal

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has welcomed a temporary ceasefire proposal in Lebanon unveiled during a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) emergency meeting and has urged compelling Israel to restore regional security, according to a statement released Thursday by the Lebanese Council of Ministers.

However, Israel denied that it has agreed to a ceasefire with the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah and Lebanese political parties.

“The key to its (the proposal’s) implementation is through Israel’s commitment to enforcing international resolutions,” Mikati said at the UNSC emergency meeting in Lebanon Wednesday, the second UNSC meeting on the country’s deteriorating situation in less than a week.

“My presence here aims to come out of this session with a serious solution based on the combined efforts of all members of the Security Council to pressure Israel to immediately cease fire on all fronts and restore security and stability to our region,” Mikati said.

Mikati reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to UN Resolution 1701 issued in 2006, calling on the UNSC to work seriously and immediately to ensure Israel’s withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territories and to stop its daily violations.

He also called for an immediate halt to “Israeli aggression on Gaza,” stating that its repercussions directly affect Lebanon and the region, warning that the situation could escalate throughout the Middle East if not addressed quickly.

“Lebanon is witnessing today an unprecedented escalation, with the enemy resorting to new means, especially electronic ones, to harm people,” he said, refuting Israel’s claim that its attacks targeted only Hezbollah members and militants, Xinhua news agency reported.