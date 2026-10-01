Israel put fighter jets on alert after flydubai plane emergency

New Delhi: Israeli envoy in India, Reuven Azar, on Thursday said fighter jets were called into the air in response to emergency signals from the Tel Aviv-bound flydubai plane that survived an alleged crash attempt by a co-pilot, but they didn’t have to act as the aircraft landed safely.

Interacting with PTI Videos here, he also praised the Indian Captain Smit Machchhar and said that despite being attacked, thanks to his “resourcefulness, courage and resolve”, he was able to open the door of the cockpit and ask for assistance.

Machchhar foiled his co-pilot’s alleged attempt to crash a flydubai flight to Israel, and his act has drawn wide appreciation from multiple quarters, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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The Israeli Ambassador to India said there were three Israeli passengers onboard who jumped to the door, first subdued the attacker, then took preliminary control of the plane, and also called for a doctor to take care of the injured captain.

“In addition to that, there were two additional pilots on the flight… that few seconds after the Israelis entered the cabin… were able to take control of the flight and actually get it to fly safely and land in Saudi Arabia,” Azar said.

“So, we had here people, first of all, the Indian captain who has been really admired in Israel, both by the Prime Minister, the President, the head of the Parliament and the entire Israeli people for what he did. He saved so many lives,” the envoy said.

And, thanks to the assistance of the Israelis and the crew members and the pilots, “we had a situation that from almost a secure crash of the plane, we had a secure landing and the saving of nearly 180 people,” he added.

The flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had transmitted emergency signals and made a sharp descent before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Tabuk. The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

Asked what was Israel’s response after the aircraft sent emergency alerts, Azar said Israel is very small and a jet can penetrate very fast, and within seconds, crash on a building, on civilians or on an installation in Israel.

“And therefore, both are civil aviation authorities, our air force and even our political echelons had been immediately called to alert,” the envoy said.

They had “assessed the situation”, and if the pilot and the crew members and the passengers wouldn’t have taken control of the plane, there could have been a situation in which the Prime Minister of Israel may have had to make a decision on the action to be taken, he said, without elaborating.

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“Of course, immediately fighter jets were called into the air and fortunately, they didn’t have to take action,” Azar said.

On the injured pilot, the envoy said, right now, it is not a situation where he can receive assistance from Israelis.

“He was stabilised on the plane by an Israeli doctor. But immediately after the plane landed in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Arabian authorities are taking care of him,” the envoy said.

Asked about the possible motive behind the attack, Azar said, “We are in a very preliminary stage. I think that following the investigation of the attacker, we’ll be able to learn more.”

“There’s no doubt that the timing was very sensitive, you know. We are only a few weeks before an election in Israel. We are in a situation in which we are going to commemorate the 7th of October, the beginning of next week,” he added.