Israel ranks fifth among the world’s worst countries to work in

Israel ranked fifth in the list of the worst countries in the world in terms of work conditions and benefits.

This came according to a report compiled by William Russell, an international insurance company.

William Russell compiled a list of countries with the least favorable employment conditions, ranking each based on a score from 0 to 10.

As per the report, in Israel, people work an average of 36.6 hours weekly, and workers are given a minimum of 12 days of annual leave.

The worst country, according to the list, is Mexico, which has a score of 0.47 out of 10 for work and employment, due to “low wages, [lack of] annual leave and public holidays, as well as long working hours. and systematic violations of workers’ rights.”

After Mexico, the United States was the second worst country to work in, with a score of 2.37 as a result of no guaranteed maternity leave, paid vacation, or annual leave.

Following in the list was Greece with a score of 2.89 due to low salaries, long working hours, and a lack of protection of workers’ rights. Next is South Korea with a score of 3.23.

The best countries to work in, according to William Russell’s compilation, were Denmark, Finland, and Norway.