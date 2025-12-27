Israel recognises Somaliland, Arab states condemn move

Israel has become the first country in the world to formally recognise the breakaway Somali region of Somaliland as an independent state, a move that has sparked fierce regional and international condemnation and revived fears that it is linked to plans to forcibly resettle Palestinians from Gaza in Africa.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Friday, Decembe 26, that Israel had officially recognised Somaliland as an “independent and sovereign state” and signed a joint declaration of mutual recognition with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Cirro) and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

The deal paves the way for full diplomatic ties, including embassies and ambassadors, and is framed by Israel as being “in the spirit of the Abraham Accords” brokered under former US President Donald Trump.

The timing of Israel’s recognition has drawn intense scrutiny because of earlier reports that Israel and the US had approached Somaliland about taking in Palestinians from Gaza as part of Trump’s abandoned plan to resettle Gaza’s population.

In a sharply worded statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine recalled that “Israel had previously used the name Somaliland as a destination for the deportation of members of our Palestinian people, especially from the Gaza Strip”.

“Accordingly, the State of Palestine affirms its total rejection of Israeli plans for the forced deportation of our people, or under any other pretexts, and considers it a red line, while warning against anyone’s alignment with these rejected propositions,” the ministry said.

In March 2025, US and Israeli officials told The Associated Press that Israel had contacted Sudan, Somalia, and Somaliland to explore options for Palestinian resettlement, though officials in Somalia and Somaliland later denied receiving any such proposal.

Analysts and human rights groups warn that Israel’s recognition of Somaliland could be seen as a reward for agreeing, in principle, to accept displaced Palestinians, even if that is not explicitly stated in the joint declaration.

Critics argue that this would amount to a forced transfer of Palestinians from their homeland, a move widely condemned as a violation of international law and potentially amounting to ethnic cleansing.

Official denials, but deep concerns remain

Both Somalia and Somaliland have publicly denied that any formal proposal on Palestinian resettlement was ever received or accepted. Mogadishu has categorically rejected any plan to resettle Palestinians in Somali territory, calling it a violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and international norms.

Nevertheless, the mere linkage of Somaliland’s recognition to Gaza resettlement has alarmed rights groups and regional powers. Human rights advocates in Somaliland have warned that accepting Palestinians under coercive conditions would make Somaliland complicit in what they describe as genocide in Gaza and could trigger domestic unrest and international isolation.

Somalia, Arab states and Islamic blocs condemn move

Somalia’s federal government reacted swiftly, calling Israel’s recognition an “unlawful action” and a “deliberate attack” on its sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. It vowed to use all diplomatic, political, and legal means to defend its internationally recognised borders.

Egypt, Turkiye, Somalia, and Djibouti held emergency consultations, with their foreign ministers condemning Israel’s move and reaffirming full support for Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity.

They warned that recognising breakaway regions sets a dangerous precedent that threatens international peace and security.

African Union rejects Israel’s move

The African Union also rejected any recognition of Somaliland, reaffirming its “unwavering commitment” to Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity and cautioning that such actions risk destabilising the Horn of Africa.

Strong rejection from Saudi Arabia, OIC and GCC

Saudi Arabia issued a strong statement rejecting Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and reaffirming its full support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry described the move as an action that entrenches “unilateral separatist measures” and violates international law, warning that it threatens the stability of the Horn of Africa.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also strongly condemned Israel’s recognition, calling it a flagrant violation of the sovereignty, national unity, and territorial integrity of Somalia. The OIC General Secretariat reaffirmed its full solidarity with Somalia, stressed unwavering support for its legitimate institutions, and said the move contravenes the UN Charter, the OIC Charter, and international law.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, issued a forceful condemnation, describing Israel’s recognition as a “dangerous transgression” of international law and a blatant infringement on Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He warned that such unilateral actions undermine regional stability and called on the international community to reject any measures that seek to fragment Somalia.

Strategic calculations and the Abraham Accords

Israel has framed the recognition as a strategic realignment, aimed at expanding the Abraham Accords into sub-Saharan Africa and securing a foothold in the Horn of Africa. Netanyahu said Israel would immediately expand cooperation with Somaliland in agriculture, health, technology, and the economy, and invited President Cirro to visit Israel.

Somaliland’s leadership welcomed the move as a “historic moment” and signalled its intention to join the Abraham Accords framework, positioning itself as a new partner for Israel in regional stability and economic development.

What this means for Gaza and the region

The US-brokered ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war explicitly prohibits the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza, and the four foreign ministers (Egypt, Turkiye, Somalia, Djibouti) reiterated their categorical rejection of any plans to displace Palestinians from their land.

However, Israel’s recognition of Somaliland has reignited fears that behind the scenes, plans for a “voluntary” or coerced transfer of Palestinians to African countries are still being pursued. Experts warn that if such a scheme proceeds, it would not only deepen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza but also set a dangerous precedent for the forced displacement of populations elsewhere.

For now, the formal recognition document contains no mention of Palestinian resettlement, suggesting that any such discussions remain contingent rather than binding.

But the shadow of Gaza looms large over this diplomatic breakthrough, turning what Israel presents as a peace and stability initiative into a deeply controversial act with far-reaching implications for international law and the Palestinian cause.

Trump opposes Somaliland recognition

United States President Donald Trump on Friday said he opposed the recognition of Somaliland after Netanyahu announced that Israel would become the first country to recognise it.

In an interview with New York Post, Trump said “No” when asked about US recognition of Somaliland. “Does anyone know what Somaliland is, really?” he asked.