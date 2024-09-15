Israel recruits African refugees for Gaza war in exchange for residency status: Report

The Israeli regime is reportedly recruiting African refugees to fight in the war on the Gaza Strip, in exchange for permanent residency status in the country.

According to a report revealed by the Israeli daily Haaretz onSunday, September 15, the recruitment process is carried out in an organized manner and under the supervision of the legal advisor to the security services.

However, the Israeli authorities have not yet granted any of the participants permanent legal status in Israel.

There are about 30,000 African refugees, primarily young men, are currently living in Israel.

It is worth noting that most of these refugees whom Israel allowed to seek asylum were soldiers in the wars that were taking place in their countries, meaning that they were trained.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli army has lost over 621 officers and soldiers, while the number of wounded has risen to over 3,500.

Health authorities in Gaza have reported that the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip has resulted in at least 41,182 Palestinian deaths.