UAE will not support ‘day after’ Gaza war plan without Palestinian state

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has said that it will not support Israel in its “day after” plan in Gaza unless a Palestinian state is established.

Taking to X on Saturday, September 14, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan wrote, “The United Arab Emirates is not ready to support the day after the war in Gaza without the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

الامارات غير مستعدة لدعم اليوم التالي من الحرب في غزة دون قيام دولة فلسطينية — عبدالله بن زايد (@ABZayed) September 14, 2024

Anwar Gargash, an Emirati diplomatic adviser and a former minister of state, said that Sheikh Abdullah’s statement indicates the UAE rejects anything but a two-state solution for Palestine and Israel.

“The statement by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed that the UAE is not prepared to support the day after the war in Gaza without the establishment of a Palestinian state reflects our firm and steadfast position in supporting our Palestinian brothers and our conviction that there is no stability in the region except through a two-state solution,’’ Gargash wrote on X.

He added, “The UAE will stand by the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination.”

تصريح سمو الشيخ عبدالله بن زايد بأن الإمارات غير مستعدة لدعم اليوم التالي للحرب في غزة دون قيام دولة فلسطينية يعكس موقفنا الثابت والراسخ في دعم الأشقاء الفلسطينيين وقناعتنا بأن لا استقرار في المنطقة إلا بحل الدولتين.



الإمارات ستبقى إلى جانب الشعب الفلسطيني وحقه في تقرير مصيره. pic.twitter.com/kOSYuYQRCd — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) September 14, 2024

The topic of Gaza’s post-war period and the potential involvement of Arab nations in its governance has been discussed for months.

In May this year, Abu Dhabi condemned statements made by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the UAE and other countries could assist a future Gaza Strip government post-war.

In July, UAE officials announced their support for the establishment of a temporary international mission in Gaza following the ongoing conflict with Israel.

In a statement, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, announced the establishment of an international mission at the invitation of a new Palestinian government.

“Consolidating peace and security and ending the humanitarian suffering should begin by the deployment of a temporary international mission in Gaza with a formal invitation from the Palestinian government,” she said in the statement carried by Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli attacks on Gaza have resulted in the deaths of 41,182 Palestinians, including 16,715 children and 11,308 women, and injuries to 95,280 individuals.