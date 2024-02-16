Israel rejects any talk on establishment of Palestine

Amid the mounting international pressure on Israel to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict on the basis of a two-state solution, Israeli government officials have urged the country’s public opinion to adopt an absolute rejection of talks about the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Official sources said that Israel was considering the creation of Palestine as a “prize for extremists.”

The Arab countries are exerting pressure on both states to achieve progress in the truce talks and prisoner exchange. Meanwhile, Hamas is demanding a complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from Gaza before reaching an agreement.

Sharp statements were issued by Far-right extremist ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, categorically rejecting discussing the establishment of Palestine.

In a post on X, Ben Gvir stated, “1,400 Israelis have been killed, and the world wants to give them a state… This will not happen.”

1,400 נרצחים והעולם רוצה לתת להם מדינה. לא יקרה! — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) February 15, 2024

Similarly, Smotrich stated, “In no way will we agree to this plan that says the Palestinians deserve a reward for the massacre they committed against us.”

He said that he would ask the war cabinet to vote against this idea “by issuing a clear decision stating that Israel opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

“I expect clear support from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Benny Gantz, Gadi Eisenkot, and all ministers,” he further added.

אדרוש היום בישיבת הקבינט המדיני בטחוני לקבל החלטה ברורה וחד משמעית הקובעת שישראל מתנגדת להקמת מדינה פלסטינית ולהטלת הסנקציות על למעלה מחצי מיליון מתיישבים.

אני מצפה לתמיכה ברורה מראש הממשלה נתניהו, בני גנץ, גדי אייזנקוט וכל השרים. — בצלאל סמוטריץ' (@bezalelsm) February 15, 2024

Netanyahu’s spokesperson, Avi Hyman, announced in the same context that the government rejects any discussions about the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“This is not the time when we are discussing giving gifts to the Palestinian people,” he said.