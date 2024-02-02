Israel releases 114 Palestinians arrested in Gaza ground operation

Some of the detainees said they were "beaten, humiliated, and tortured" during their detention, an allegation that has not been verified.

Israel releases 114 Palestinians arrested in Gaza ground operation
Israeli army forces held an 82-year-old woman from Gaza Fahamiya Khalifi for almost two months as an "Unlawful Combatant." (Photo: Quds News Network/X)

Gaza: The Israeli army has released 114 Palestinians through the Kerem Shalom crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, who were arrested during the ground operation, the media reported.

A Palestinian security source at the border authority in Gaza told Xinhua news agency on Thursday that some of the released Palestinians were transferred to Najjar Hospital in Rafah city due to deterioration in their health condition.

During its ground operation in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army arrested hundreds of Palestinians and transferred them to unknown locations, according to Euro-Med Human Rights monitor as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Some of the detainees, who were met by Xinhua during their presence in the hospital, said they were “beaten, humiliated, and tortured” during their detention, an allegation that has not been verified.

