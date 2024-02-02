Israel releases 114 Palestinians arrested in Gaza ground operation

Gaza: The Israeli army has released 114 Palestinians through the Kerem Shalom crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, who were arrested during the ground operation, the media reported.

A Palestinian security source at the border authority in Gaza told Xinhua news agency on Thursday that some of the released Palestinians were transferred to Najjar Hospital in Rafah city due to deterioration in their health condition.

During its ground operation in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army arrested hundreds of Palestinians and transferred them to unknown locations, according to Euro-Med Human Rights monitor as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Some of the detainees, who were met by Xinhua during their presence in the hospital, said they were “beaten, humiliated, and tortured” during their detention, an allegation that has not been verified.

A recently released Palestinian from Gaza shows his bruises and injuries inflicted by Israeli soldiers torturing him while in Israeli detention camps. pic.twitter.com/IHKHncmXXy — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 1, 2024

A released Palestinian prisoner from Gaza recalls the inhumane treatment he and hundreds endured while being held in Israeli detention camps. pic.twitter.com/uz32khULTB — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 1, 2024