Israel removes barriers on importing electrical appliances

The new rules apply to air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, televisions and more, according to the statement.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 2nd September 2022 9:37 am IST
Israel removes barriers on importing electrical appliances
Representative image

Jerusalem: Israel has removed most requirements for importing household and industrial electrical products.

Under the new rules, it is allowed from now on to import electrical products without the need for an inspection by the Standards Institute of Israel, Israeli Finance Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The inspection obligation was thus replaced by a statement in which the importer declares that the product meets international energy efficiency requirements, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Saudi banks warn against new methods of financial fraud

The new rules apply to air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, televisions and more, according to the statement.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button