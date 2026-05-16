Israel says Hamas commander Izz al-Din al-Haddad killed in Gaza strike

Gaza Strip: The Israeli military on Saturday, May 16, said it had killed senior Hamas commander Izz al-Din al-Haddad in an air strike carried out in Gaza City a day earlier.

In a joint statement with the Shin Bet internal security agency, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said al-Haddad was killed in what it described as a “precise strike” on Friday.

Israeli officials accused al-Haddad of playing a major role in Hamas military operations and linked him to the October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel.

🔴ELIMINATED: Izz al-Din al-Haddad, Head of Hamas’ military wing and one of the last senior commanders involved in the planning of the October 7 massacre.



Following the elimination of Mohammed Sinwar, Haddad assumed his role and worked to rebuild Hamas’ capabilities and planned… pic.twitter.com/6TW7Wewt7m — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 16, 2026

The military said Izz al-Din al-Haddad assumed command of Hamas’s military wing and leadership in Gaza after the killing of Mohammed Sinwar in May 2025, and had recently overseen efforts to rebuild the group’s military capabilities.

Funeral held in Gaza City

Palestinians in Gaza on Saturday held funeral prayers for al-Haddad. Local reports said al-Haddad, his wife and children were killed during a series of Israeli air strikes on Gaza City on Friday night.

Massive crowds take part in the funeral procession of Izz Al-Din Al-Haddad, the commander of Hamas's military arm, Al-Qassam Brigades, who was killed along with his wife and children last night in a series of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/mid2Xplqha — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 16, 2026

Who was Izz al-Din al-Haddad?

Al-Haddad was considered one of Hamas’s most senior commanders in Gaza and spent decades within the organisation’s military structure after joining the movement during its early years.

He later became a prominent figure within the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s armed wing, and remained active during the war in Gaza.

Israeli authorities alleged that he helped direct combat operations, rebuild Hamas networks and oversee aspects of the group’s hostage system.

Known by the nickname “The Ghost”, al-Haddad had reportedly survived several earlier assassination attempts and became one of Israel’s most wanted Hamas figures after the deaths of other senior commanders.

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Israel accuses Haddad of role in hostage system

According to the IDF, al-Haddad was involved in holding Israeli captives in Gaza during the conflict.

“Throughout the war, Haddad was involved in the holding of many Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity,” the military said, alleging that he surrounded himself with hostages to avoid targeted strikes.

Israeli Chief of Staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir described the operation as “an important closing of a circle”, saying al-Haddad’s name repeatedly emerged in testimonies from released captives.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel would continue targeting individuals accused of involvement in the October 7 attack.

“We will continue to act forcefully and decisively against anyone who took part in the October 7 massacre,” the leaders said in a joint statement.

Israeli military reports additional killings

The Israeli military also announced the killing of Hamer Iyad Muhammad Almatouk and Khaled Muhammad Salem Joudeh, whom it described as Hamas members involved in the October 7 attack on Israel.

According to the IDF, the two men had recently attempted to carry out attacks against Israeli troops operating in Gaza.

The military further said it had killed Abd al-Rahman Mahmoud Jumaa Shaafi, identified as a member of Hamas’s Bureij Battalion allegedly involved in attacks on Israeli forces.

🔴ELIMINATED: Hamer Iyad Muhammad Almatouk & Khaled Muhammad Salem Joudeh, 2 Hamas terrorists.



The terrorists infiltrated Israel during the October 7th Massacre and, in recent days, tried to carry out attacks against IDF troops operating in the area.



Additionally, the IDF… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 16, 2026

Casualties reported after Gaza strikes

Palestinian medical officials said Israeli strikes in Gaza City on Friday killed at least seven people and wounded dozens more.

Local health authorities said residential buildings and a vehicle were hit, with civilians, including children, among the casualties.

Two Hamas officials told AFP that al-Haddad had been killed in the strikes, although Hamas had not formally confirmed his death by Saturday evening.

War and humanitarian crisis continue

The war began after Hamas launched its October 7 attack on southern Israel, which Israeli officials say killed around 1,200 people and resulted in the capture of hostages.

Israel’s military offensive in Gaza has since caused widespread devastation across the territory and intensified concerns over the humanitarian situation faced by civilians.

Gaza death toll rises

Medical sources in Gaza said the death toll from Israel’s military campaign since October 7, 2023 had risen to 72,757 Palestinians, while 172,645 others had been injured, according to the Palestinian Wafa news agency.

Hospitals across Gaza received 13 bodies and 57 wounded people over the past 24 hours, local health authorities said, including one person who later died from earlier injuries.

Officials also reported that 870 Palestinians had been killed and 2,543 injured since the ceasefire announced on October 11 last year, while 771 bodies had been recovered during the same period.

Medical teams said rescue crews continued to face difficulties reaching victims trapped beneath rubble and along damaged roads.

Separately, one Palestinian was reported killed in a building collapse, bringing the number of deaths linked to collapsing structures in Gaza to 30.