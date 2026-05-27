Israel seizes land around historic Nabi Samuel Mosque in occupied West Bank

Israeli occupation authorities have issued an order to seize 109.79 dunams of land in the Nabi Samuel area north of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank, including land surrounding the historic Nabi Samuel Mosque, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The order, issued by Israel’s Civil Administration on Tuesday, May 26, affects areas belonging to the Palestinian communities of Nabi Samuel and Beit Iksa. Israeli authorities said the move was intended to support a project for the preservation and development of the archaeological site known as the Tomb of the Prophet Samuel.

The confiscated land includes agricultural areas, access roads and parts of the mosque compound managed by the Islamic Waqf.

Palestinian officials condemn seizure

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the decision, accusing Israel of using archaeological and tourism projects as a pretext to confiscate Palestinian land and alter the character of occupied Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Ministry of Waqf and Religious Affairs said the move aimed to isolate the mosque from its Palestinian surroundings and increase Israeli control over the site.

The Jerusalem Governorate warned that the measure threatened the historical and religious identity of Nabi Samuel and formed part of wider Israeli policies targeting Palestinian heritage sites.

Israeli anti-settlement organisation Peace Now said the order marked the first time Israel’s Civil Administration had expropriated a religious site belonging to the Muslim Waqf in the occupied West Bank.

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Historic religious landmark

Located on a hill overlooking Jerusalem, the Nabi Samuel Mosque is considered one of Palestine’s most significant religious and historical landmarks. The site is revered by Muslims, Christians and Jews because of its association with the Prophet Samuel.

The mosque contains architectural features dating back to the Ayyubid and Mamluk periods and has long served as a place of worship for Palestinians.

Palestinian officials say Israel has gradually tightened restrictions around the site since occupying the West Bank in 1967.

Village faces long-standing restrictions

Most of Nabi Samuel village was demolished by Israeli authorities in 1971 under claims of protecting antiquities, displacing many residents. Around 300 Palestinians remain in the village under restrictions on construction and movement, according to Palestinian officials.

Palestinian authorities have called on UNESCO and the United Nations to intervene to protect the Nabi Samuel Mosque and preserve its historical and religious significance.