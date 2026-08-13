Israel strikes Hamas commander in Gaza despite peace pressure

Gaza Strip: The Israeli military said it carried out a targeted drone strike on a Hamas commander in northern Gaza on Wednesday, August 12, despite calls from officials involved in peace efforts to halt such attacks.

The strike hit a man in Beit Lahiya, whom the Israeli military described as a Hamas commander. It was the first targeted strike announced by Israel since August 3.

Targeted strikes have come under closer scrutiny since US President Donald Trump announced a deal aimed at advancing peace efforts in Gaza that would include halting such strikes.

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Though Hamas accepted the plan to decommission its weapons, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected it earlier this week, saying Hamas must fully disarm before Israel accepts the terms. Board of Peace officials have urged Israel to stop the strikes as a way of moving the deal forward.

The Israeli military did not provide details about the man targeted or say whether he was killed. Officials at Shifa and Nasser hospitals said four injured people were brought in Wednesday.

The Health Ministry in Gaza has reported 45 people killed since August 1.