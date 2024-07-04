Israel studying Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire deal: Mossad

The response, transferred by Egyptian and Qatari mediators with the backing of the US, is currently under review by Israel.

Israel studying Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire deal: Mossad
Israel flag

Jerusalem: Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency has received Hamas’ response to a proposed deal aimed at securing a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict and the release of hostages, according to a statement released by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office on behalf of Mossad.

The response, transferred by Egyptian and Qatari mediators with the backing of the US, is currently under review by Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Israel is examining the response and will communicate its reply to the mediators in due course,” the statement noted on Wednesday.

This development marks a renewed effort to negotiate an end to the nearly nine-month-long conflict, which, according to the Gaza-based health authorities, has resulted in the deaths of more than 37,900 Palestinians in the strip.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive in the Gaza Strip following a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and 240 were taken hostage.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 4th July 2024 9:31 am IST

