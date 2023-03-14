Israel to install AI safety warning system on passenger trains

Jerusalem: Israel Railways will install an artificial intelligence (AI)-based safety warning system on passenger trains, the state-owned company said in a statement.

The electro-optic systems, developed by the Israeli technology company Rail Vision, can detect humans, vehicles, animals, and vegetation near and on the track, with an extended visual range of up to 2 km in most weather and light conditions, thus preventing collisions and reducing downtime, reports Xinhua news agency.

The system combines sensitive imaging sensors with AI and deep learning technology to detect and classify obstacles, and then generates real-time visual and acoustic alerts for both the driver and the operator’s command-and-control centre, according to the tech company.

The systems will be installed in the first phase on ten locomotives for continuing experiments, development, and improvement, the statement said.