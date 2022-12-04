Israel to soon deport Palestinian lawyer Salah Al-Hamouri to France

The Israeli authorities will soon deport Palestinian-French lawyer Salah Al-Hamouri to France, after nine months of detention in Israel without any charge.

37-year-old Salah’s was scheduled for deportation this Sunday, however, it was postponed.

His lawyer, Leah Tsemel, announced on Friday, during a press conference in Jerusalem, that his deportation would be postponed for administrative reasons, provided that his file would be reviewed on Tuesday, December 6, AFP reported.

YESTERDAY: Denise Guidoux (L), mother of French-Palestinian lawyer Salah Hamouri, & his lawyer Leah Tsemel (C) give a press conference in Jerusalem. Israel's Interior Minister announced Thursday that Hamouri will be deported to France.

Photos: @OrenZiv_ /Activestills pic.twitter.com/l1NiGeBDgH — Activestills (@activestills) December 3, 2022

Al-Hamouri had been informed on Wednesday by the Israeli authorities that he would be deported on Sunday, December 4.

🚨 Imprisoned Palestinian-French human rights lawyer, Salah Hammouri, has been informed that he will be forcibly deported in three days' time for "breach of allegiance" to Israel following the revocation of his Jerusalem ID.



📚 Read the full news updatehttps://t.co/YKtIum1f42 pic.twitter.com/15wR4l2CiA — Addameer –الضمير (@Addameer) December 1, 2022

On Thursday, Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked confirmed the revocation of his residence permit and his imminent deportation.

As per Middle East Eye, if Hamouri decides to appeal against the decision to revoke his Jerusalem residency permit, he will still be held in an Israeli prison.

سلطات الاحتلال ترجئ إبعاد المعتقل المقدسي صلاح الحموري

التفاصيل: https://t.co/efyoJnqKDn pic.twitter.com/pOR7Pf4YcA — Wafa News Agency (@WAFA_PS) December 2, 2022

The Israeli forces arrested Hamouri on March 7, 2022, after storming his house in the town of Kafr Aqab, north of Jerusalem, and transferred him to administrative detention for a period of three months, and a day before his release date, they renewed his administrative detention in June 2022.

Hamouri is a field researcher at Addameer. It is noteworthy that he, spent more than nine years in detention, at intervals.

The first was in 2001 for a period of five months, and in 2004 the occupation authorities transferred him to administrative detention for a period of four months, then he was arrested for seven years in 2005, and in 2017, the occupation authorities re-arrested him administratively for a period of thirteen months, and also prevented him from entering the West Bank for two years.

〽️ شاهد | رئيس لجنة أهالي الأسرى والمعتقلين المقدسيين أمجد أبو عصب يبين مماطلة الاحتلال في محاكمة الأسير المقدسي صلاح الحموري، وتمديده المستمر لاعتقاله الإداري.#معراج pic.twitter.com/3JMhqR7EZY — معراج (@M3rajNet) September 5, 2022

Several years ago, the occupation expelled his wife, who was seven months pregnant, to France, after she was detained for three days at the airport, during her return to Jerusalem.

She was deported back to France and received a 10-year ban despite having a valid year-long multiple-entry work visa.

The couple now has a six-year-old son and a 16-month-old daughter, who live in France.

In October 2021, the Attorney General and the Minister of the Occupation’s Judiciary approved the decision to withdraw Hammouri’s identity card, and he was denied residency in Jerusalem.

In November 2021, Front Line Defenders revealed the hacking of 6 devices of employees working in Palestinian human rights institutions, using the “Pegasus” spyware, including Hamouri, and he is transferred in several prisons and is currently in Hadarim prison.