Israel welcomes opening of Azerbaijani embassy in Tel Aviv

Jerusalem: Azerbaijan has opened an embassy in Israel, three decades after the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen hosted his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov before the opening ceremony, Xinhua news agency reported.

Cohen said that the opening of the embassy in Tel Aviv marks “an important occasion for our two countries and peoples”.

He stressed that Azerbaijan is a “strategic partner”, and he plans to go on a diplomatic visit to Baku with an economic delegation “soon”.

For his part, Bayramov said that “Israel was one of the first countries to recognise the independence of Azerbaijan. During the past 30 years, relations between the two countries were strong on the basis of dialogue and mutual understanding”.

“We discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation, which has promising opportunities,” Bayramov said, adding that 114 Israeli companies operate in Azerbaijan and there have been direct flights between the two countries since 1993.

Israel and Azerbaijan have had official ties for 30 years, and Israel first opened its embassy in Baku in 1993.