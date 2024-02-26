Israeli airstrike kills three in Syria’s Homs province

Damascus: An Israeli airstrike killed three civilians in Homs province in central Syria on Sunday.

According to reports from the Al-Watan newspaper, the attack targeted two civilian vehicles in the Al-Qusayr area of southwestern Homs.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack killed two Hezbollah members, Xinhua news agency reported.

The airstrike is the latest in a series of Israeli attacks in Syria. Israel has recently carried out assassination attempts against individuals involved with Iranian militias.

The Observatory said in a report on Sunday that Israel carried out 16 attacks on Syria since the beginning of 2024.