Israeli airstrikes kill 12 in Syria

The attack hit several sites in the countryside of Aleppo, mainly in the town of Hayyan in northwest of Aleppo. Several explosions were heard across the city, reports Xinhua news agency.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 3rd June 2024 2:52 pm IST
Israeli airstrikes hit Syrian army targets
Israeli airstrikes hit Syrian militias

Israeli airstrikes after midnight on Monday killed 12 pro-Iranian militias in Syria’s northern province of Aleppo, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The militias, consisting of Syrian and non-Syrian nationals, have a significant presence in the area surrounding the city of Aleppo, it said.

Israel attacks Hezbollah military base in Lebanon

The Observatory noted that the attack comes as part of an escalation of Israeli attacks on positions held by the Lebanese Hezbollah and Iranian militias in Syria since last month.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Defense Ministry confirmed that several individuals were killed in the Israeli aggression targeting points near Aleppo.

