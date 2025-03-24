Israeli airstrikes kill 2 journalists, including Al Jazeera reporter; toll hits 208

Hossam Shabat, a reporter for Qatar-based Al Jazeera Mubasher, and Mohammed Mansour, a correspondent for Palestine Today TV, were killed in separate Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on Monday, March 24.

Shabat was killed in the afternoon when an Israeli airstrike targeted his car in Jabalia, northern Gaza.

مراسل #الجزيرة_مباشر: استشهاد الصحفي #حسام_شبات المتعاون مع قناة الجزيرة مباشر جراء قصف إسرائيلي استهدف سيارته شمالي قطاع غزة pic.twitter.com/NZVSzudpPf — الجزيرة مباشر (@ajmubasher) March 24, 2025

Less than an hour earlier, he had mourned the loss of Mansour, who was killed alongside his wife and son when an Israeli airstrike hit their apartment in Khan Younis, according to Palestine Today TV. The network shared footage from the site, capturing the devastation and grief of his family and colleagues.

وداع الشهـ.ـيد الصحفي مراسل فلسطين اليوم محمد منصور الذي ارتقى مع زوجته وابنه في قصف إسرائيلي مباشر استهدف شقته في #خانيونس جنوبي قطاع غزة pic.twitter.com/K5viowK2Fl — قناة فلسطين اليوم (@Paltodaytv) March 24, 2025

Shabat’s final post on X, shared on Sunday evening, read: “In Gaza, the wounded are killed.” He was commenting on Israel’s attack on the Nasser Medical Complex.

في غزة

الجريح يقتل — حسام شبات (@HossamShabat) March 23, 2025

With their deaths, the number of journalists killed by Israel in Gaza has risen to 208 since 7 October 2023, according to the Gaza Media Office.

In a statement, the Government Media Office in Gaza said it “strongly condemns the targeting, killing, and assassination of Palestinian journalists by the Israeli occupation.”

“We call on the International Federation of Journalists, the Arab Journalists Union, and all journalistic bodies worldwide to condemn these systematic crimes against Palestinian journalists and media professionals in Gaza.”

“We hold the Israeli occupation, the US administration, and the countries participating in the genocide, such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, fully responsible for committing this heinous crime,” it added.

On March 18, Israel launched a surprise aerial campaign killing at least 730 people and injuring nearly 1,200, despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in place since January.

Since October 2023, more than 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed, and over 113,200 injured in Israel’s military offensive.

Also Read Over 50,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza as Israel strikes intensify

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its actions in Gaza.