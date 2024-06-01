Israeli, American mango varieties to grow at Srinivasapur soon

Kolar: The Kolar district, situated on Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border, is famous for mangoes so much so that there is a Mango Research Center of the Horticulture Department in Holagere, Srinivasapur taluk, Kolar district. The centre is abuzz with the sight of mouth-watering red juicy mangoes. Renowned as the world-famous city of mangoes, Srinivasapur is home to many varieties of this beloved fruit, and it is also the site of cutting-edge horticultural research. The newly constructed Indo-Israel Center of Excellence at Holagere is spearheading the development of new horticultural crops and mango varieties.

Spread over approximately 226 acres, the Holagere Horticultural Research Center is cultivating mango, sapota, jackfruit, and lemon. The Indo-Israel Mango Excellence Center, a significant initiative within the same area, spans 40 acres and focuses on introducing foreign mango breeds. Varieties such as Tomatokis, Kent, Lily, and Maya have been successfully planted, with promising results. Lavanya, the deputy director of the Mango Excellence Center, announced that the center will soon develop Israeli and American mango varieties.

The research center is not only advancing high-density cultivation techniques but is also working on reviving old mango trees. The newly introduced American and Israeli breeds have shown excellent adaptation to the local environment, garnering high demand in the market due to their superior taste, weight, and appealing color. These varieties are also noted for their low sugar content, making them popular among all age groups.

One of the standout features of these new mango varieties is their shelf life. After ripening, they can be preserved for about a fortnight without spoiling, making them ideal for export. This development is expected to significantly benefit farmers by increasing their income and enabling the export of mangoes to distant countries.

The introduction of new experimental research in mango production is akin to planting a banyan tree whose growth will benefit future generations. The work being done at the Mango Research Center is poised to revolutionize mango production, enhancing both the quality and quantity of mangoes available to consumers and opening new markets for export. This progress marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to improve and innovate within the agricultural sector, ensuring a prosperous future for local farmers and the global mango industry.