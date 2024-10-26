Israeli army intercepts drone launched from Lebanon

The Israel Air Force (IAF) on Saturday, October 26, said that it intercepted a drone crossing into Israel from Lebanon.

“Following the sirens that sounded between 08:39 (05:39 GMT) and 08:41 in the Upper Galilee area, the IAF (air force) intercepted a UAV that crossed into Israel from Lebanon,” the Israeli Air Force said in a statement on X.

בהמשך להתרעות שהופעלו בשעות 08:39-08:41 במרחב הגליל העליון, חיל-האוויר יירט כלי טיס בלתי מאויש שחצה משטח לבנון. — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 26, 2024

This comes shortly after Israeli forces launched “precise” strikes on Iran’s military bases in response to the October 1 missile attack, during which Iran fired approximately 200 ballistic missiles at Israel.