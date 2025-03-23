Israeli army intercepts missile launched from Yemen

Jerusalem: Israel’s military said on Sunday that it has intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it entered Israeli territory.

The missile triggered sirens in the Tel Aviv area, the coastal plain south of Tel Aviv, the Sharon region in central Israel, and some settlements in the occupied West Bank sending millions to shelters and safe rooms during the morning rush hour.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the Air Force prior to crossing into Israeli territory,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

Landings and departures were temporarily halted at Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv, Israel’s Ynet news website reported.

Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said in a statement that there were no injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Houthi forces in Yemen renewed their attacks on Israel after Israel ended a two-month ceasefire in Gaza with deadly airstrikes.

Earlier on Friday, the IDF said that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it could enter Israeli territory.

Israel’s emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA), reported that there were no casualties or damage.

The missile launch triggered air defence sirens across central Israel, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, prompting millions to seek shelter.

The Houthis had carried out over 100 attacks on shipping since Israel’s war with Hamas began in late 2023, saying they were acting in solidarity with Gaza’s Palestinians.

The Houthis’ fresh attacks came under a pledge to expand their range of targets in Israel in retaliation for renewed Israeli strikes in Gaza that had killed hundreds after weeks of relative calm.

The Houthis were part of what had been dubbed the “Axis of Resistance” — an anti-Israel and anti-Western alliance of regional militias including Hamas, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, and armed groups in Iraq, all backed by Iran.