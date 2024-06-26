Israeli army releases dog on 66-year-old Palestinian woman; video surfaces

In another gruesome incident, the Israeli army released a dog on a 66-year-old Palestinian woman in her home in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

The video, published by the Qatari news channel Al Jazeera on X, contains leaked scenes from a camera installed by the Israeli army on a police dog and showed a long-lasting assault on the elderly Palestinian woman inside her home.

The woman, identified as Dawlat Abdullah Al Tanani, who was attacked by a dog while she was sleeping in her home, was subjected to cuts, fractures, and bleeding.

الجزيرة تحصل على مقاطع مسربة من كاميرا ركّبها جنود الاحتلال على كلب بوليسي تظهر اعتداء الكلب على مسنة فلسطينية في بيتها خلال عملية كان جيش الاحتلال بصدد القيام بها في مخيم جباليا قبل أسابيع#الأخبار #حرب_غزة pic.twitter.com/UrFMCridTZ — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) June 25, 2024

The woman told Al Jazeera that the dog “dragged her and pulled her all the way to the entrance of the house.”

“I refused to be forced out of my house, nor will I abandon my home, so the Israelis set a dog on me.”

She added that she is still suffering from the infection in light of the lack of medicines and the damage to hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

Husam Zomlot, the state of Palestine’s ambassador to the UK, took to X and wrote, “Shocking footage of an Israeli army dog attacking and viciously biting a 66-year-old Palestinian woman in her house in Jabalia city, North of Gaza. Cowards!.”

Shocking footage of an Israeli army dog attacking and viciously biting a 66 year old Palestinian woman in her house in Jabalia city, North of Gaza. Cowards! pic.twitter.com/x3JJZSQk9G — Husam Zomlot (@hzomlot) June 25, 2024

According to a report by the Defense for Children International – Palestine (DCIP) in February, the Israeli army released an attack dog on 4-year-old Palestinian boy Ibrahim Hashash in the northern occupied West Bank.

The dog entered the apartment and attacked Ibrahim after removing him from his mother’s arms, tore off his clothes, and repeatedly bit him on the lower half of his body.

Israeli forces use military dogs to repeatedly attack Palestinian civilians, including children, during their military incursions into Palestinian cities and towns. DCIP reported four instances in 2023 where Israeli military dogs attacked Palestinian children.