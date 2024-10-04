Israeli army says it kills head of Hamas network in West Bank

Jerusalem: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Thursday night that Zahi Yaser Abd al-Razeq Oufi, head of the Hamas network in Tulkarm in the West Bank, was killed earlier in the day.

The IDF said in a statement that Oufi planned and led the attempted car-bombing attack in Ateret on September 2. As part of his role, he supplied weaponry to a large number of Hamas militants in the area, planning and leading a significant amount of additional attacks directed toward communities in the West Bank and places in Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

Oufi took part in the planning and executing of numerous attacks against Israelis in the West Bank, the statement said, adding that he operated to strengthen the Hamas network and aid additional militants in the area in the execution of significant shooting attacks and car bombings.

Alongside Oufi, multiple other significant militants who were part of the network in Tulkarm were eliminated, according to the statement.