Israeli army will withdraw completely from south Lebanon, says US envoy

United States envoy Amos Hochstein made a major announcement and revealed that the Israeli military would withdraw from South Lebanon completely, despite reports indicating that the country intends to keep permanent military bases in the country.

Hochstein made the statement on Monday, January 6 at the time Israeli troops and vehicles were withdrawing from Naquora in the western sector of the border and the Lebanese army was taking positions in vacated areas.

“The Israeli military began withdrawal from Naqoura, the majority of the western area and back into Israel proper today south of the Blue Line,” Hochstein said while referring to the unofficial border between the two countries.

“These withdrawals will continue until all Israeli forces are out of Lebanon completely, he added.” However, the US official did not give details about a timetable for the Israeli withdrawal.

The ceasefire agreement signed in November between Israel and Hezbollah to leave Lebanon within 60 days which is due by January 26.

The terms of the ceasefire agreement include Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanese territory within 60 days, with the Lebanese army deploying on the Lebanese-Israeli border and in the south, taking over security there, and banning any presence of weapons and militants.

Despite the ceasefire agreement, the Israeli army has continued to carry out strikes in Lebanon, though at a significantly reduced intensity, with some attacks resulting in casualties.

Israeli’s military offence in Lebanon

The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since the beginning of the Hezbollah-Israeli conflict on October 8, 2023, reached 2,367, while injuries went up to 11,088, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the death toll from Israeli airstrikes in different areas in Lebanon reached 17 while injuries stood at 182.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has been conducting an unprecedented, intensive air attack on Lebanon in an escalation with Hezbollah.

Since October 8, 2023, Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been exchanging fire across the Lebanese-Israeli border amid fears of a broader conflict as the war between Hamas and Israel continues in the Gaza Strip.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel’s relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, it expanded the conflict on October 1 by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon.