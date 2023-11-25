Israeli army withdraws from Gaza’s largest hospital

Withdrawal came on first day of temporary humanitarian cease-fire between Hamas and Israel

Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 25th November 2023 7:21 am IST
‘Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza forced to bury dead bodies inside premises’
Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza forced to bury dead bodies inside premises

Gaza: The Israeli army withdrew on Friday from the Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza after raiding the premises for over a week, a Palestinian security source said.

The source, who requires anonymity, told Xinhua news agency that “the Israeli forces detonated facilities within the complex before their withdrawal, including power generators, oxygen pumps, and radiology equipment”.

The Israeli army announced on Friday they destroyed a route of underground tunnels and tunnel shafts beneath the hospital, which they say served as a Hamas hideout.

Approximately 250 patients and staff remained at the hospital, which is currently non-operational due to severe shortages of power, water, and medical supplies, according to a UN report on Thursday.

The withdrawal came on the first day of the temporary humanitarian cease-fire between Hamas and Israel that is expected to last for four days.

