Israeli army withdraws from western sector of Southern Lebanon

The Israeli army has completed its withdrawal from the western sector of southern Lebanon, paving the way for the deployment of the Lebanese army in the area, a Lebanese security source said on Saturday.

“The Israeli army has maintained a surveillance post on Jabal Blat hill, which overlooks several towns and villages in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon,” the source added.

The source further noted that the Israeli army had previously withdrawn from several towns in the eastern sector of southern Lebanon but has maintained its presence in nine villages along the border.

“The occupied villages, located in the Marjayoun district, include Aitaroun, Blida, Mays El Jabal, Houla, Markaba, Rab al-Thalatheen, Adaisseh, Kafr Kila, and al-Wazzani,” the source said.

According to the source, Israel is seeking to maintain a military presence in five strategic locations in southern Lebanon, a move that Lebanon firmly rejects.

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon has been in effect since November 27, 2024, ending hostilities that erupted on October 8, 2023, between the Israeli army and Hezbollah.

Under the agreement, Israel is required to withdraw from Lebanese territory within 60 days, allowing the Lebanese army to take control of the southern border region and enforce a ban on weapons and armed groups south of the Litani River, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Lebanese caretaker government had previously announced its approval of an extension to the ceasefire agreement with Israel until February 18, after the initial 60-day truce expired on January 26 without a full Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

Despite the ceasefire, the Israeli army has continued to carry out strikes in Lebanon, resulting in casualties, claiming they are aimed at eliminating threats posed by Hezbollah.