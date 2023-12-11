Israeli artillery operating for first time within Gaza

During the operation, over 20 targets were attacked, including munitions warehouses and military infrastructures of Hamas.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 11th December 2023 7:46 am IST
A man sits on top of a huge rubble caused due to Israeli airstrike.

Tel Aviv: For the first time since Israeli forces initiated their ground offensive in Gaza, IDF (Israel Defence Forces) artillery has been deployed inside the Gaza Strip.

In the last few days, forces of the IDF’s artillery, the 282nd Fire Brigade, crossed the border and operated in the Gaza Strip in cooperation with elements of the 188th armoured brigade in the Shejaiya neighbourhood of Gaza City.

Until now, the men and women of the IDF artillery corps have only operated from outside the Gaza Strip, assisting the forces on the ground.

