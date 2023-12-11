Israeli artillery operating for first time within Gaza

Tel Aviv: For the first time since Israeli forces initiated their ground offensive in Gaza, IDF (Israel Defence Forces) artillery has been deployed inside the Gaza Strip.

In the last few days, forces of the IDF’s artillery, the 282nd Fire Brigade, crossed the border and operated in the Gaza Strip in cooperation with elements of the 188th armoured brigade in the Shejaiya neighbourhood of Gaza City.

During the operation, over 20 targets were attacked, including munitions warehouses and military infrastructures of the Hamas.

Until now, the men and women of the IDF artillery corps have only operated from outside the Gaza Strip, assisting the forces on the ground.