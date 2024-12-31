Israeli athletes barred from World Indoor Championships

The World Bowls Tour on Monday, December 30 withdrew invitations for Israeli players from the upcoming World Indoor Championships in Norfolk scheduled from January 10 to January 26.

The decision, announced with a statement citing a “significant escalation in related political concerns”, effectively bars three Israeli athletes Daniel Alomin, Amnon Amar, and Itai Rigbi from competing in singles and pairs events.

Outrage

The decision sparked huge outrage from various pro-Israeli politicians organisations who expressed their disappointment and labelled the decision as “anti-Semitic”.

Local MP Rupert Lowe who often expresses his pro-Israel sentiments also condemned the move and expressed his strong disapproval. He stated, “Sport should be a unifier and it should be above politics.” He further assured that all the Israeli individuals would be welcomed in his constituency.

“This is following a concerted campaign from the pro-Palestine mob to have these Israelis barred from competing. I am genuinely disgusted. As far as I am concerned as the local MP, these individuals are welcome in our constituency, he wrote on X.

“Sport should be a unifier, and it should be above politics. As the local MP, I will fight this outrageous decision”, the MP added.

The Board of Deputies of British Jewes condemned the move as an “overt act of discrimination”, arguing that players were being excluded solely based on their nationality.

“There can be no justification for this overt act of discrimination against Israeli participants, who are excluded solely on the basis of their nationality,” The Board wrote on X.

Federation defends move

World Bowls, an international federation that governs the sport of bowls around the world, justified their move stating the decision was made “in the best interests of the event’s success and integrity.”

They maintained that Israeli players remain welcome in their events while citing the county’s recent participation in Hong Kong.

Decision amid civilian killings in Gaza

The decision comes against the backdrop of the ongoing 14-month conflict in the Gaza strip, which began with Hamas, a Palestinian resistance group attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The surprise attack reportedly fueled by the Israeli military’s daily civilian killings in Gaza and other occupied territories led death of approximately 1,200 Israelis and resulted in 251 hostages.

Following the attack, Israel initiated a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza to prevent Hamas’ regrouping. Palestinians accused Israel of occupying and forcibly displacing its residents which has been termed another Nakba by human rights organisations.

Since then, the Israeli attack on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of 45,227 Palestinians, primarily women and children, and injured 107,573 others, with thousands more missing and presumed dead.