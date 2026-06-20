Israeli commander linked to Hind Rajab death killed in Lebanon

An Israeli battalion commander whose unit has been linked to the killing of six-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab in Gaza was killed during military operations in southern Lebanon, the Israeli army said on Friday, June 19.

Lt Col Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, a 32-year-old commander of the 52nd Battalion of the 401st Armoured Brigade, was among four soldiers killed after their tank was struck in southern Lebanon, according to the military.

Israeli media reported that Ben Simhon was the fourth commander of the battalion to be killed or wounded since the start of Israel’s military campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon.

🕯️LTC Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, 32



LTC Dor, from Beit HaShita, the commander of the 52nd Battalion, 401st Brigade, fell in combat in southern Lebanon.



I send my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/HAuqFlgASM — LTC Ariella Mazor (@LTC_Ariella) June 19, 2026

Scrutiny over Hind Rajab killing

The 52nd Battalion has drawn international attention because of its alleged involvement in the killing of Hind Rajab, who died in Gaza City’s Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood in January 2024.

Rajab was travelling with family members when their vehicle came under fire. According to documented accounts, she survived the initial attack and remained in contact with emergency dispatchers while trapped inside the vehicle.

An ambulance sent to rescue her was later struck, killing two paramedics. The bodies of Rajab, her relatives and the rescue workers were recovered nearly two weeks later.

The incident prompted international condemnation and became one of the most closely examined cases involving civilian deaths during the Gaza war.

Also Read Foundation names Israeli commander behind Hind Rajab’s murder

ICC complaint

In May 2025, the Belgium-based Hind Rajab Foundation submitted a complaint to the International Criminal Court against Daniel Ela, a former commander of the 52nd Battalion, and Col Beni Aharon, commander of the 401st Armoured Brigade.

The complaint accused the officers of war crimes in connection with the deaths of Rajab, her family members and the ambulance crew.

An investigation published by Al Jazeera later identified Ela and Aharon among Israeli officers involved in military operations in the area at the time of the incident.

Repeated leadership changes

The battalion has experienced several command changes since the start of the war.

According to The Times of Israel, Ela was wounded in Gaza in July 2024 and succeeded by Lt Col Yehuda Shalev, who was seriously injured later that year. Another commander was subsequently wounded before Ben Simhon assumed leadership of the battalion.

Israeli media also reported that Ela returned to temporary service in southern Lebanon in April 2026 after another battalion commander was injured.

The 52nd Battalion is one of the principal armoured units within Israel’s 401st Armoured Brigade and has taken part in operations in both Gaza and southern Lebanon.