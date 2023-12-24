Israeli bulldozers run over pregnant women in Gaza: Report

The victims were left to die in Tal al-Zaatar, an area controlled by Israeli forces for over two weeks

Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Updated: 24th December 2023 7:37 pm IST
Israeli bombardment in Gaza consequences

Four pregnant women who were carrying white flags in an attempt to get to the hospital were shot down and run over by Israeli bulldozers in Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

The victims were left to die in Tal al-Zaatar, an area controlled by Israeli forces for over two weeks. Moreover, there were numerous mutilated and decomposed corpses discovered in the area.

Pointing out the ruins of the Al-Awda Hospital, a resident told the Al Jazeera correspondent that “it was solely for childbirth and nothing more.” He further said, “Bulldozers arrived, rolling over them (people present in the hospital), crushing and killing them without mercy.”

“Among them were two pregnant women who were ruthlessly murdered. The bulldozers flattened them and then unleashed gunfire. They massacred them all,” he added.

Israel’s heavy bombardment of Gaza perpetuates a negative toll on Palestinian civilians, leading to a surge in casualties and displacements. Since October 7, more than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 2 million have been displaced as a result of the destruction of schools, hospitals, and residential areas.

