Watch: Israeli commander invokes Torah to justify occupation of Gaza

In a disturbing display of religious fanaticism, the Israeli commander in the second battalion, Yehuda Weitzman, while holding a copy of the Torah in front of the debris of Jabalia refugee camp, claimed the land of Gaza belonged to jews while reading the verses.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Weitzman can be seen standing with a few other soldiers in front of destroyed Palestinian homes and reading verses from the holy book to claim the land of Gaza for the state of Israel.

Weitzman, who hails from the Gur Hasidic sect originating in Góra Kalwaria, Poland, has vowed to perpetuate the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian nation.

Despite growing international outcry and warnings of a potential humanitarian catastrophe, Israel has committed a fresh ‘massacre’ in a designated ‘safe zone’ in Rafah on Palestinian refugee camps who were forcibly displaced from their homes due to invasion and airstrikes.

Images and video clips that surfaced on social media platforms depicted the grim aftermath, with several mutilated bodies of the civilians recovered from beneath the rubble of bombed homes.

The United Nations has condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza as a violation of international law and human rights and has accused Israel of committing war crimes against humanity. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered to launch an investigation into the situation.

However, Israel remains defiant, with Weitzman’s actions serving as a chilling reminder of the religious and nationalist politics that fuel the occupation of Palestinian territories. While the fighting is still ongoing, the situation inside the Gaza Strip has become more critical in the humanitarian aspect, as the population hardly has access to necessities such as food, water, or medical aid.