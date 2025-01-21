Israeli defence minister condemns settler violence against Palestinians

Israeli Defense Minister, Katz has expressed strong opposition and condemned violence launched by illegal settlers against Palestinian residents in the occupied West Bank against Palestinians.

The condemnation follows after the settler’s mob reportedly in the presence of the Israeli army stormed Sinjil northeast of Ramallah and set ablaze their houses, shops and businesses shortly after truce talks between Israel and Hamas that were initiated on January 19.

Violence also spread to Turmus Aya, where Palestinian property was damaged, and to Route 60 near al-Lubban Asharqiya, south of Nablus. The settler’s mob also pelted stones at vehicles belonging to Palestinians.

The illegal settlers launched the violent attack reportedly triggered by celebrations over the ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Video footage of the overnight violence surfaced on social media showing Palestinian areas engulfed in huge flames.

Last night, settlers, backed, escorted, and with full cooperation with the Israeli army, attacked Palestinian communities in the West Bank.



In Sabastiya, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed by soldiers. In Sinjil, six Palestinians were injured by Molotov cocktails

Qalqilia in West Bank 🇵🇸. Homes and properties of Palestinians being burnt by Israeli 🇮🇱 settlers



Trump has just lifted US 🇺🇸 sanctions against settlers attacking Palestinians 🇵🇸



The next stage of genocide is upon us:



It’s annexation.

It’s a land grab.pic.twitter.com/KcCaChiYnv — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) January 21, 2025

Speaking on the violence, Katz also expressed deep regret over the fatal shooting of two Israeli men by a police officer during the violence.

“Law enforcement authorities must enforce the law and arrest and prosecute anyone who violates the law. There should be a criminal procedure and not administrative orders, and settlers should be treated the same as [people involved in] any other incident anywhere in the State of Israel,” Katz said as reported by Times of Israel.

He called on settler leaders to “condemn any violence of this kind.”

Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank

It is pertinent to mention here that Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip are illegal under international law, according to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In the July 2024 advisory opinion, the ICJ ruled that Israel’s occupation of these territories since 1967 and the construction of settlements and exploitation of natural resources are illegal.

The European Union has frequently advised Israel to uphold its responsibilities as an occupying power and combat discrimination and targeted violence against Arab minorities. However, Israeli incursions and settler attacks in the occupied West Bank have continued to increase.

Instead of taking any action to combat these attacks, the Israeli army continuously provides machine guns to the illegal settlers in the West Bank in the name of “self-defence.”