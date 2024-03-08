Israeli diplomats to receive body of Kerala worker killed in shell attack

Thiruvananthapuram: Top diplomats at the Israeli Consulate office in Bengaluru have arrived here to receive the body of Nibin Maxwell, a 31-year-old resident Kollam in Kerala, who was reportedly killed in a missile attack by the Hezbollah militant group at Margaliot in Israel.

Maxwell was killed while working in a farm land at Margaliot on Monday.

Also Read Kerala man who died in missile attack in Israel went there just 2 months ago

His body arrived in Delhi from Tel Aviv on Friday, and will be received in Kerala by Consulate General Tammy Ben-Haim and Vice Consul and Security officer Rotum Varulkar at the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

The body will then be taken to his home at Kollam where the last rites will be performed on Saturday.

Maxwell is survived by his wife, who is seven months pregnant, and a five-year-old daughter.