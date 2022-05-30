Israeli entrepreneurs use Israel passports to enter Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: In recent times, the Israeli business community has been using Israeli passports to enter, Saudi Arabia in order to make business deals. Similarly, the Saudi business community and investment firms have been seeking investments in Israel.

The two countries have engaged in business relations for over 20 years behind closed doors. The Israeli businesspeople have been granted special permission to conduct meetings in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom had recently lifted the ban on the entry of Israelis, following which they have been allowed to conduct meetings in Riyadh and other cities.

The two countries have strengthened their relations after the 2020 visit of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjami Netayahu to NEOM city, where he met crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

“Away from direct diplomatic relations and direct money transfers, we have all that the countries need to have direct commercial relations, signing deals and exchanging goods and expertise,” an Israeli businessperson was quoted as saying by Globes.