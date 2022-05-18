Israeli extremist calls for demolition of Dome of the Rock in Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem: The head of the Lahava Israeli extremist organization, on Tuesday, called on the settlers to demolish the Dome of the Rock inside the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in the upcoming annual “flag march” scheduled for May 28, local media reported.

Bentzi Gopstein, shared a photo on social media showing a bulldozer near the Dome of the Rock in the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.

“We will come to demolish the Dome of the Rock,” read the photo’s caption.

Dome of the Rock is one of the two main sanctuaries of the Al-Aqsa complex and a World Heritage Site, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

On Wednesday, May 18, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned calls by a Jewish organization to “demolish and dismantle” the Dome of the Rock and to “construct the alleged Temple” in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the calls of the “Jewish terrorist organization, Hava, to mobilize the widest participation in the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque next Sunday, and to start implementing the plan to target the Dome of the Rock, according to its claim.”

The Foreign Ministry held the Israeli government “responsible for these racist calls that incite further escalation of the occupation’s aggression against Jerusalem and its sanctities, which threatens an uncontrollable religious war and the commission of more violations and crimes against our people in general and against Jerusalemites in particular.”