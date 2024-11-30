Israeli fighter jet strikes Hezbollah rocket launcher in Lebanon

Israel's security cabinet on Tuesday night approved a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah in Lebanon, starting early Wednesday.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th November 2024 8:20 am IST
Day after ceasefire, Israel strike Hezbollah facility in Lebanon
Photo: X

Jerusalem: An Israeli fighter jet struck a portable medium-range rocket launcher in southern Lebanon, according to a statement issued by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The statement said the strike was carried out as “terrorist activity and movement of a Hezbollah portable rocket launcher were identified in southern Lebanon,” Xinhua news agency reported.

The attack came despite the entry into force of a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon since early Wednesday, paving the way for an end to their nearly 14-month-long fighting.

The statement noted that the IDF troops are deployed in southern Lebanon, working to remove any threat that endangers Israel and constitutes a violation of the ceasefire.

63 villages warned

Earlier on Friday, the IDF warned residents of 63 villages in southern Lebanon not to return to their homes until further notice.

Avichay Adraee, a spokesman for the IDF, posted on social media platform X a map highlighting the restricted area, where these villages are located, warning that anyone entering this area would be exposed to danger.

The area, roughly 120 km long and 3 km wide, extends from Naqoura in the west to Shebaa in the east.

Israel’s security cabinet on Tuesday night approved a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah in Lebanon, starting early Wednesday. According to the ceasefire deal, the Lebanese army will take control of southern border areas over the next 60 days, Israel will gradually withdraw, and civilians will return home.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th November 2024 8:20 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button