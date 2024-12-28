Israeli forces burn Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza

Israeli forces on Friday, December 27, set fire to parts of the facility of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, one of northern Gaza’s last functioning hospitals, after ordering evacuations and detaining some patients and medical staff.

Photos circulated on Palestinian and Arab media showed smoke rising from the area of Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Clouds of smoke rise after lsraeli occupation forces burn parts of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/kFx3oSBu2f — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) December 27, 2024

Dr Hussam Abu Safia, the hospital’s head, said in an Instagram story that the Israeli army was “burning all the operating departments in the hospital” while medical staff was still present inside. He added that some of the staff had also been arrested.

Also Read Four Palestinian babies freeze to death in Gaza amid Israeli siege

According to health sources cited by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Israeli forces forced medical staff, patients, and companions to remove their clothes in the extreme cold and transport them to an unknown place outside the hospital.

The video published by Quds News Network showed dozens of Palestinians, half-naked and wearing only their underwear, walking in front of Israeli military vehicles and tanks.

BREAKING: The Israeli occupation military has stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, forcing doctors and patients to walk on foot to the southern part of the region. pic.twitter.com/HCLLXAHx1N — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 27, 2024

In a video statement on X, Dr Muneer al-Bursh, the director general of the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, said that, “This attack on the Kamal Adwan Hospital marks a disgrace on the forehead of humanity as a whole, on international organisations, and on the entire Arab nation. This hospital remained steadfast until the last moment and continued to serve and deliver its message.”

انقطع الاتصال بجميع من كانوا في مستشفى كمال عدوان.. هذا الاعتداء يسجل وصمة عار على جبين الإنسانية وعار على جبين المنظمات الدولية.



Communication was cut off with everyone in Kamal Adwan Hospital… This attack marks a stain on the conscience of humanity and a disgrace to… pic.twitter.com/gfjogqwEjo — Dr.Muneer Alboursh د.منيرالبرش (@Dr_Muneer1) December 27, 2024

The Palestinian presidency has condemned the “serious crime” of burning a hospital, citing it as a violation of international law and conventions, the Wafa News Agency reported.

Gulf countries condemn

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar have condemned the Israeli forces’ burning of a Gaza hospital and the forced removal of patients and medical staff.

The actions constitute a violation of international law, international humanitarian law, and the most fundamental humanitarian and ethical norms, said a statement by the foreign ministry of the three countries.

They called on the international community to “work urgently to provide protection for hundreds of patients, wounded and medical staff at Kamal Adwan Hospital, and to compel the occupation authorities to stop their plan to forcibly evacuate it.”

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية واستنكارها بأشد العبارات حرق قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلية مستشفى في قطاع غزة، وإجبار المرضى والكوادر الطبية على إخلائه، في انتهاكٍ للقانون الدولي والقانون الدولي الإنساني، ولأبسط المعايير الإنسانية والأخلاقية. pic.twitter.com/dzIbEYPgne — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) December 27, 2024

الإمارات تُدين بأشد العبارات حرق قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي مستشفى كمال عدوان في غزةhttps://t.co/75kXgw7Pb5 pic.twitter.com/NTFfsputhZ — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) December 27, 2024

بيان | قطر تدين بأشد العبارات حرق الاحتلال الإسرائيلي مستشفى كمال عدوان بقطاع غزة#الخارجية_القطرية pic.twitter.com/xH8EcCvuMV — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) December 27, 2024

The raid comes after an Israeli airstrike that hit a building opposite the hospital on Thursday, December 26, killing approximately 50 people, including five medical staff, according to the Health Ministry.

مسيّرات الاحتلال تلقي قنابل في محيط مستشفى #كمال_عدوان في ظل تفاقم الوضع الكارثي للمرضى والطواقم الطبية المحاصرين داخله #الجزيرة_مباشر #غزة pic.twitter.com/KXsmakV5Uw — الجزيرة مباشر (@ajmubasher) December 26, 2024

استشهاد 5 من الطواقم الطبية والكوادر العاملة في مستشفى كمال عدوان اليوم:



• د. أحمد سمور (طبيب أطفال)

• إسراء أبو زايدة (أخصائية مختبرات)

• عبد المجيد أبو العيش (مسعف)

• ماهر العجرمي (مسعف)

• فارس الهودلي (أخصائي صيانة)



والمستشفى يتعرض لقصف من جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي مكثف… pic.twitter.com/yrV0xKEsSw — Dr.Muneer Alboursh د.منيرالبرش (@Dr_Muneer1) December 27, 2024

استشهاد المسعفين عبد المجيد أبو العيش وماهر العجرمي جراء قصف جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي لمحيط مستشفى كمال عدوان شمالي قطاع غزة.



The paramedics Abdel-Majid Abu Al-Eish and Maher Al-Ajrami were martyred as a result of an Israeli occupation army shelling near Kamal Adwan Hospital in… pic.twitter.com/UJwd8n1YnY — Dr.Muneer Alboursh د.منيرالبرش (@Dr_Muneer1) December 26, 2024

Israel launched a massive ground offensive in northern Gaza on October 5 to prevent Hamas’ regrouping, while Palestinians accuse Israel of occupying and forcibly displaced its residents.

Since then, the Israeli army has been besieging Kamal Adwan, using fire from “quadcopter” aircraft and advancing around the hospital.

The war began on October 7, 2023, after Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking hostages, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“

Since then, Israel has been launching a devastating offensive on Gaza, despite a UN Security Council resolution requesting an immediate cease-fire.

In Gaza, 45,436 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 108,038 others injured. The majority of the 2.3 million-strong population has been displaced, and much of Gaza is currently in ruins.

On the Israeli side, about 1,200 people have been killed and more than 250 hostages taken.