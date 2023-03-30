Israeli forces detained 115 Palestinians during Ramzan: Report

Jerusalem: The number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli occupation forces, during the first week of holy month of Ramzan reached 115.

In a report, the Palestinian Center for Prisoner Studies said that the occupation forces intensified their campaign against the Palestinians during the holy month, and among the detainees were 21 children, most of them from the occupied city of Jerusalem.

Some of the children were detained for questioning and released to either house arrest or a fine.

One of the detained children is 17-year-old Mohammad Abu Safiyeh, from Sair neighborhood, west of Ramallah. He was injured about a month ago by the occupation forces.

The Palestine center called on the international community to protect the Palestinians from the daily Israeli aggression.