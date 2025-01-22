Israeli forces kill 10 Palestinians in West Bank operation

At least 10 Palestinians have been killed and numerous others wounded in a large-scale military operation launched by Israeli forces in Jenin, located in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian Health Ministry.

Videos shared on social media show civilians being injured as they walk along the road in Jenin.

The Israeli forces carried out a series of air strikes, while large numbers of forces entered Jenin and its refugee camp, supported by drones, helicopters, and armored bulldozers, according to Palestinian media.

They also conducted incursions into several other areas of the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian News Agency.

The operation, dubbed “Iron Wall,” began on January 21, following a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who announced the aim to eliminate terrorism in Jenin, a stronghold for Palestinian militant groups.

This operation coincides with the third day of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas, after an Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip.

UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese has expressed concerns over Israel’s escalating violence in the occupied West Bank.

“As the long-awaited ceasefire in Gaza took place, Israel’s death machinery escalated its firing in the West Bank, killing 10 people in Jenin,” Albanese said in a post on X.

“If it is not forced to stop, Israel’s genocide of Palestinians will not be confined to Gaza. Mark my words,” she warned.

The operation occurred a day after US President Donald Trump’s inauguration, where he signed an executive order lifting sanctions on extremist settlers in the West Bank.

Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 851 Palestinians in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem since Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack, including 173 children.

