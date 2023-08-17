Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman in Jenin raid

A 32-year-old Palestinian gunman was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces during a military incursion into the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, August 17.
According to a statement by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the victim Mustafa Al-Kastouni was killed after he was shot in the head, chest and abdomen by Israeli gunfire.
As per a report by Wafa News Agency, Israeli forces stormed Jenin with a large number of military vehicles and bulldozers.
Al-Kastouni, opened fire on Israeli forces from inside the building.
The forces broke into the building, and in the midst of an exchange of fire, Al-Kastouni was killed, and one Israeli officer was slightly injured by shrapnel.
Al-Kastouni was identified as a member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade. Two Palestinian civilians were also arrested.
The West Bank has seen a spike in violence since last year, with a series of raids by the Israeli army and violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian communities.
A UN count showed that at 167 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since January.