Israeli forces kill Palestinian gunman in Jenin raid

A 32-year-old Palestinian gunman was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces during a military incursion into the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, August 17.

According to a statement by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the victim Mustafa Al-Kastouni was killed after he was shot in the head, chest and abdomen by Israeli gunfire.

تغطية صحفية: "صورة الشاب مصطفى كستوني الذي ارتقى خلال تصديه لقوات الاحتلال بعد اقتحام مدينة جنين، صباح اليوم". pic.twitter.com/n59c2yLVSm — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 17, 2023

As per a report by Wafa News Agency, Israeli forces stormed Jenin with a large number of military vehicles and bulldozers.

Al-Kastouni, opened fire on Israeli forces from inside the building.

The forces broke into the building, and in the midst of an exchange of fire, Al-Kastouni was killed, and one Israeli officer was slightly injured by shrapnel.

Al-Kastouni was identified as a member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade. Two Palestinian civilians were also arrested.

The West Bank has seen a spike in violence since last year, with a series of raids by the Israeli army and violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian communities.

A UN count showed that at 167 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since January.