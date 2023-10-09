Israeli forces regain control of all communities around Gaza: IDF

Addressing reporters, IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said that there was currently no fighting going on between the Israeli forces and Hamas inside Israeli territory.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 9th October 2023 3:36 pm IST
(Photo: IANS)

Jerusalem: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed on Monday to have regained control of all the communities of the Gaza Strip, but some Hamas militants remain active.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Addressing reporters, IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said that there was currently no fighting going on between the Israeli forces and Hamas inside Israeli territory, CNN reported.

But he also acknowledged that isolated clashes are ongoing with active Palestinian gunmen.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, Sirens warning of incoming rockets in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv rang out at noon on Monday

Earlier in the day, the IDF had said that fighting was raging in seven to eight sites in southern Israel close to the Gaza Strip.

Also Read
123,538 people displaced in Gaza in 3 days of conflict: UN

These sites include Be’eri, an agrarian community, which was infiltrated by Hamas fighters overnight. 

The Israeli military added that it has attacked more than 1,000 targets in Gaza since Hamas launched the unprecedented attacks on October 7, firing thousands of rockets and sending fighters across the border in an incursion the likes of which the Jewish nation has not seen since its 1948 War of Independence.

As airstrikes continued on the Gaza Strip on Monday, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) claimed that more than 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in the coastal enclave were hit overnight, the BBC reported.

The IAF said that fighter jets, helicopters, aircraft and artillery struck the targets, adding that seven Hamas command centres and an Islamic Jihad command centre were hit.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 9th October 2023 3:36 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button