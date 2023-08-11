Israeli forces shoot dead another Palestinian youth in West Bank

A 23-year-old Palestinian youth was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces during an incursion in a Tulkarem refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Friday, August 11, Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reported.

The victim was identified as Mahmoud Jarad. He was shot in the chest and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Also Read Israeli forces detained 570 Palestinian minors in since Jan 2023

Israeli forces reportedly fired live ammunition and tear gas canisters, and placed snipers on the rooftops of camp residents.

تغطية صحفية: "ارتقاء الشاب محمود جهاد الجراد برصاص الاحتلال خلال اقتحام مخيم طولكرم". pic.twitter.com/yaVoRZ25Ht — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 11, 2023

تغطية صحفية: "مسيرة غاضبة في مدينة طولكرم بعد ارتقاء الشاب محمود جهاد الجراد برصاص الاحتلال فجر اليوم". pic.twitter.com/TzGltINOmv — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 11, 2023

Amin Khader, director of the hospital, told Palestine TV that at least eight people were injured.

Violence has escalated in the occupied West Bank over the past 15 months amid an escalation of Israeli raids, illegal Jewish settler attacks on Palestinian villages, and Palestinian street attacks.

At least 220 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire this year, including 34 children – a rate of about one death per day.