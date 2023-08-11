Israeli forces shoot dead another Palestinian youth in West Bank

Violence has escalated in the occupied West Bank over the past 15 months amid an escalation of Israeli raids, illegal Jewish settler attacks on Palestinian villages, and Palestinian street attacks.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 11th August 2023 7:33 pm IST
Israeli court jails 3 sol­diers for abus­ing Pales­tin­ian man
File Photo

A 23-year-old Palestinian youth was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces during an incursion in a Tulkarem refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Friday, August 11, Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reported.

BookMyMBBS

The victim was identified as Mahmoud Jarad. He was shot in the chest and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Also Read
Israeli forces detained 570 Palestinian minors in since Jan 2023

Israeli forces reportedly fired live ammunition and tear gas canisters, and placed snipers on the rooftops of camp residents.

MS Education Academy

Amin Khader, director of the hospital, told Palestine TV that at least eight people were injured.

Violence has escalated in the occupied West Bank over the past 15 months amid an escalation of Israeli raids, illegal Jewish settler attacks on Palestinian villages, and Palestinian street attacks.

At least 220 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire this year, including 34 children – a rate of about one death per day.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 11th August 2023 7:33 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button