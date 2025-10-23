Israeli Knesset approves bill on annexation of West Bank

Tel Aviv: Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, on Wednesday, October 22, approved, in its preliminary reading, a controversial bill to annex the occupied West Bank and impose Israeli sovereignty over the territory — a move that has sparked widespread international criticism.

According to Wafa News Agency, the bill was introduced by Avi Maoz, leader of the far-right Noam party, and passed by a narrow margin of 25 votes in favour and 24 against.

The legislation will now be referred to the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee for detailed examination before facing three further readings required for final approval.

A separate proposal, tabled by Yisrael Beiteinu party leader Avigdor Lieberman, to impose Israeli sovereignty over the Ma’ale Adumim settlement bloc near Jerusalem, was also approved in its preliminary stage with 32 votes in favour and nine opposed, Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

The Knesset vote came despite opposition from US President Donald Trump, who said last month that he would not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. The development coincides with a visit to Israel by US Vice President JD Vance, underscoring heightened American concern over the legislation.

Arab countries condemn Israeli move

The Qatari Foreign Ministry condemned the bills as “a blatant assault on the historical rights of the Palestinian people and a clear violation of international law and UN resolutions.”

Statement | Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the Knesset’s approval of two laws aimed at imposing Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank and a settlement#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/zpEQwVwLiU — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) October 22, 2025

Meanwhile, the Saudi Foreign Ministry also rejected the annexation efforts, denouncing “all settlement and expansionist violations carried out by the Israeli occupation authorities.”

The Kingdom reiterated its support for “the Palestinian people’s inalienable and historical right to establish an independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant international legitimacy resolutions.

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة واستنكار المملكة العربية السعودية لمصادقة الكنيست الإسرائيلي بالقراءة التمهيدية على مشروعي قانونين يستهدفان فرض السيادة الإسرائيلية على الضفة الغربية المحتلة وشرعنة السيادة الإسرائيلية على إحدى المستوطنات الاستعمارية غير الشرعية. pic.twitter.com/tHZuewMe4H — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) October 22, 2025

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs labelled the move “a dangerous escalation and a direct attempt to legitimise occupation,” asserting that sovereignty over Palestinian land “belongs exclusively to the Palestinian people under the leadership of the Palestine Liberation Organisation.”

The State of Palestine welcomes the landmark ruling by the International Court of Justice on the “Obligations of Israel in relation to the Presence and Activities of the United Nations, Other International Organizations and Third States in and in relation to the Occupied… pic.twitter.com/sBq6MhTwSb — State of Palestine – MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) October 22, 2025

In July, the Knesset endorsed a proposal to annex the West Bank, which was met with Palestinian, Arab, and international condemnation.