Israeli military chief resigns over failure to prevent Oct 7 Hamas attacks

Jerusalem: Israeli military chief Herzi Halevi resigned on Tuesday, citing the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) failure to prevent Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attacks that triggered the Gaza war.

Halevi, 57, is the most senior official to step down over the security lapse, which saw thousands of Hamas-led militants and Gaza civilians breach the border fence in a coordinated land, air, and sea assault, overrunning military bases and communities in southern Israel.

The attack resulted in Israel’s single deadliest day: some 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage. As of Tuesday, more than 90 hostages still remain in Gaza, with about a third presumed dead.

“Under my command, the IDF failed in its mission to protect the citizens of Israel,” Halevi wrote in his resignation letter.

He said his resignation would take effect on March 6, adding he had made the decision “a long time ago.”

“Now, as the IDF maintains the upper hand on all fronts and another agreement for the return of hostages is underway, the time (for my resignation) has come,” he wrote.

Shortly after Halevi’s announcement, Yaron Finkelman, the commanding officer of the Southern Command, also said he would leave the IDF, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel’s security forces have faced criticism for failing to anticipate the unprecedented attack and for delays in mobilizing reinforcements to southern communities to counter Hamas forces.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Halevi after the resignation was announced, thanking him for his long service to the country.

Following the resignation, opposition leaders in the Knesset called for Netanyahu to follow Halevi’s lead and resign. Opposition Leader Yair Lapid tweeted, “I salute…Herzi Halevi. Now let the prime minister and his entire disastrous government take responsibility and resign.”