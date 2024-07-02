Israeli military hits Hamas rocket launch sites in Gaza

Among the targets that were attacked were a weapons warehouse, apartments used as operations control centres and other terrorist infrastructures.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 2nd July 2024 4:40 pm IST
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that Israel Air Force fighter jets, in cooperation with the IDF’s Southern Command, attacked during the night targets in the area within Gaza from which about 20 rocket launches were carried out last night towards the Israeli towns located near the Gaza Strip.

Before the attacks, the IDF took precautionary measures and allowed civilians to evacuate the area in order to reduce as much as possible harm to those not involved.

“The terrorist organization Hamas systematically violates international law while cynically exploiting the civilian population as a shield for terrorist acts against the State of Israel,” said the IDF.

